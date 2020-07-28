I84 Traffic Will Stop Tonight & Wednesday for Blasting in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Rock blasting will bring traffic to a standstill on Interstate 84 this evening for up to an hour in Jerome County. The Idaho Transportation Department announced blasting is scheduled this evening (July 28) after 7:30 p.m and likewise on Wednesday (July 29) in the median between Jerome and Twin Falls on the interstate.

All traffic on the I-84 will be stopped while the blasting is being done. Drivers can expect up to an hour of wait time before traffic will be allowed to move again. ITD recommends people find an alternate route around that time if possible. Several interstate on ramps will be closed off before blasting begins to prevent traffic from entering the interstate.

Before the blasting starts drivers will be notified on signs and electronic reader boards of the closure. Drivers will need to watch for flaggers and pilot cars that will slow traffic down to a stop.

The rock blasting is part of an interstate rehabilitation project to improve the roadway in that area that gotten rough in several spots.