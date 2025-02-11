Idaho and the South Pole Have This in Common This Week

A friend wrote me and told me his morning temperature in Camas County was 17 below zero. That was at sunrise Tuesday morning. Half an hour later, State Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon told me it was almost 25 below in Challis.

A couple of hours later I pulled up the temperature in Antarctica. The South Pole was clocking in at 27 below.

There Are Some Even Colder Spots

I haven’t yet seen a rundown from across the state of Idaho, but a couple of weeks ago Driggs bottomed out one morning at a minus 33.

Our cold snaps have been brief this winter but fierce when they’ve made an appearance. Wednesday morning we’re expecting even colder weather.

You can make the excuse that in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s summer, but Antarctica isn’t exactly a paradise. After all, the North Pole is cold in the summer.

It's Going to be Cold for a Couple of Days

How long will our brush with polar air last? Through Wednesday and then we start to see a warm-up on Thursday. Not by much and we’re expecting snow, even here in the valley. By Friday that should change to a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations.

Next week looks even warmer, with some daytime highs that could even approach 50 degrees on some days. Spring is still technically a bit more than a month away, but even sooner we get to move our clocks forward, which I believe gives most people some hope and makes the cabin fever bearable.

The scientists and their leftist media friends tell us we keep warming, but how has this winter in Idaho been abnormal?ng, but how has this winter in Idaho been abnormal?

