Idaho Beef Could be Replaced by Fungus on Your Table

Not only is Bill Gates buying up Idaho ranch and farm land, he wants you to develop a taste for fungus. And we’re not talking mushrooms. Gates and the recently retired Jeff Bezos are raising money to promote the idea of feeding the masses with the kind of stuff that grows around the bases of trees. You can read more from CNBC by clicking here.

Aren’t these guys dining right now on prime rib and sipping expensive wine in Sun Valley? The Masters of the Universe gathered there after missing last year due to the pandemic. They’re planning your future once more. Gates and Bezos are joined in the fungus game by former Vice President Al Gore.

Bezos recently stepped down from day-to-day operations at Amazon. Gates has stepped back from Microsoft. Gore’s still mumbling about the Electoral College.

What’s buried in the CNBC story are details about Dunkin’ Donuts dropping its meat alternatives from its breakfast menu. My experience with veggie burgers was detailed on these pages a long time ago. I needed a bale of toilet paper for the morning after. I smeared the veggie burgers with so much ketchup I was able to actually give the sandwich some taste.

The Gates venture is called Nature’s Fynd. It would require some serious marketing to get the public to munch on moss, lichen and fungus. Like the people who’ve been trying for decades to get westerners to eat bugs. Or perhaps the next move is coercion. If Gates owns all the farmland and he raises beef only for his coterie, then the rest of us are going to need a protein alternative. It reminds me of how a 50-year-old made for TV movie could be so spot on. Check out the memory in the video below.