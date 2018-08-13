Idaho Chooses Vendor for New Election Management System
BOISE, Idaho – A vendor for a new state election management system and voter registration database has been selected for the Gem State.
Six vendors submitted bids, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, which made the announcement recently that the bidder of choice was Tenex Software Solutions Inc.
“We look forward to working with Tenex on our new election system upgrade,” Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said in a prepared statement. “Tenex had one of the less expensive bids in the group, and we also think their forward-looking approach will fit well with our overall future plans.”
The first stage of the project is slated to begin by the end of the month, though the contract has not yet been signed. Denney’s office further explained:
Funding for the project is being provided by a combination of $1.2 million in state funds, appropriated for this project by the legislature for FY2019, and additional federal funds acquired through the Help America Vote Act. The projected cost of the project is slated to be approximately $4 million over five years, however, details will not be final until the contract is signed.