Idaho DEQ Offers Tips, Rules on Springtime Burning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) It is spring and smoke is in the air, no not from wildfires, but from seasonal burning. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has sent out a reminder and tips on burning things such as yard waste and fields. You can find the full list of Q&A for burning right HERE. Ultimately, DEQ recommends people find other ways of disposal instead of burning, such as recycling paper, compost yard waste or donate certain materials. However, DEQ says if a person must use fire to get rid of materials to check with local fire departments and the Idaho Department of Lands to see if a permit is required to burn. Also, check the DEQ's Daily Air Quality Reports and Forecast page for notifications if burning is regulated in certain areas of the state. There are also a number of items that are not allowed to be burned: garbage, dead animals or animal waste, tires, plastic, paints, lumber or timers treated with preservatives and a number of other items that you can find in the DEQ Q&A A permit is always needed for prescribed burning and crop residue burning.