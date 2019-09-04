Idaho Doctor Admits to Knockoff Breast Implant Scheme

This is pretty scary for women. An Idaho doctor has admitted to purchasing knockoff breast implants and surgically implanting them in at least nine patients.

Any time you put trust into a doctors hands you expect that he knows what he or she is doing and they're going to do a professional job, so this is disturbing.

Temp Ray Patterson pled guilty yesterday to one felony count of receipt and delivery and of misbranded devices.

The implants in question were purchased from China and not FDA approved. Patterson did not divulge this information to his patients.

The operations happened between March 2014 and April 2015.

Some of the complaints from the nine patients involved have been pain, deformity, shifting, and drooping breast tissue.

One woman also alleges that the Dr. showed at least two people before and after photos of her breasts without her consent and that the photos were taken when she was unconscious.

Patterson has agreed to pay $8,200 in restitution to each uncompensated victim. According to an article on KTVB, which details the situation, he was also ordered to surrender his passport and to not perform cosmetic surgery as conditional upon his release from jail.

Dr. Patterson is currently facing 3 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.