I can only offer anecdotal evidence. A friend from Blaine County told me she found that when she went shopping at Smith’s prices appeared to be coming down. I dropped by a local Smith’s and really couldn’t tell. I don’t buy many eggs. The prices are reminiscent of where we were a few years ago when we were experiencing the worst of Joe Biden’s inflation.

I sent a picture of the prices to my sister, who lives about 55 miles from Buffalo. There can be regional variations. She wrote back and explained she bought a dozen for two dollars less than the medium eggs I photographed. She didn’t specify the size of the eggs.

A friend in Florida told me she buys straight from farmers, and it sounds like the market there hasn’t been as severely impacted as in other parts of the country.

It’s probably too early to see an impact on prices since the US Department of Agriculture moved to import more eggs to reduce the shortage for consumers.

I’ve also learned in recent weeks that the chicken we eat, broilers, isn’t impacted to the same extent by bird flu. It’s why people didn’t pay a fortune (it’s relative to how many you gobble) for chicken wings during the later stages of the football season.

We’ll have to look at one other element. If we’re importing more eggs from Mexico, an angry Mexican government could make it more difficult to ship them in retaliation for tariffs on some imported Mexican goods. However, I’m told if you buy three dozen you get a break on fentanyl.

