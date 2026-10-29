Early voting is setting a record in Twin Falls County. By the end of last week, the county had seen the highest turnout since the program began. The opportunity closes on Friday afternoon, October 30th. If you don’t vote early, then you have 12 hours on Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. You can find details by going to this site. It can match your polling station to your address. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

2026 is a Crowded Ballot in Idaho

Many of our statewide offices are on the ballot. The ballot includes the Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Treasurer, and Superintendent of Public Instruction. Additionally, both U.S. Representatives and one of our U.S. Senators are on the ballot. Along with every member of the state legislature.

There are also several local spending requests, and multiple ballot issues. One asks if we should enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution. Another would allow only the legislature to outlaw or legalize drugs, such as marijuana and hallucinogens. You can also vote on designating an official state gun!

Voting Gives You a Voice 24/7 and Beyond Election Day

If you don’t vote, then you really shouldn’t gripe about how government works. Remember, there are people in many countries who can’t vote and would long for the opportunity. Keep in mind that off-year and midterm elections still determine tax policy, future election regulations, and how much money the government spends. At the local level, as a voter, you have the most impact on policy.