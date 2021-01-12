Idaho Expecting Demonstrations at State Capitol

I don’t expect trouble. The FBI warns there are going to be demonstrations at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the Inauguration of Joe Biden as President. After the events of January 6th, I believe a lot of Trump voters are going to be on much better behavior. The small percentage storming the United States Capitol discovered America isn’t chaffing for revolution. It’s looking for calm and may fairly be exhausted after a year of COVID-19 and contentious policy.

The small percentage storming the United States Capitol discovered America isn’t chaffing for revolution.

When the Idaho Legislature opened its 2021 session, there were only mild demonstrations and these were peaceful. Ammon Bundy even dropped by the Capitol. He has been banned from the grounds and he didn’t stay. He simply dropped off some signs for the vaccination choice movement and then along he moved.

There also seems to be more cooperation between various Republican factions. After some predictions Democrats would gain strength in Idaho, it didn’t materialize in the 2020 Election. The once tiny liberty caucus among the GOP now has 30 members offering a conservative agenda. Much of it appears to address issues the party at large can support.

The session is expected to be lengthy. There is consensus among majority Republicans the Governor has too much power centered in his office. The powers were granted by previous legislatures. Brad Little simply used what was granted.

You may also see some changes to reduce powers bestowed upon regional health districts.

Wouldn’t it be good for a change to have something approaching normality? A relatively quiet year in state government. It’s an endorsement, not a prediction.