Idaho Falls Man Killed in Rollover

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 31-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday evening in Idaho Falls.

David Strangfeld, of Idaho Falls had been driving a Ford F-150 on Sunnyside Road at around 7:11 p.m. when he left the roadway as he approached Yellowstone Highway at a high rate of speed and rolled the pickup, according to Idaho State Police.

Strangfeld had been wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. Part of Sunnyside Road was blocked for more than an hour.

