Apparently some people in Idaho have found it necessary to call the police if they see a coyote in their area. Idaho Fish and Game decided to address their concerns and explain exactly when one should contact authorities when a coyote is present.

This made me laugh harder than it should have. Idaho Fish and Game said there were multiple sightings in the Kootenai County area and some people were frightened and called 9-1-1.

I am not going to judge anyone for making sure their home and family is safe, but thanks to fish and game, I now know when it is appropriate to contact authorities when a coyote may be on my property.

I mean, if I see any animal with any product marked "ACME" on it I am definitely calling authorities. That includes rascally rabbits and daffy ducks. Make sure you are always looking up, you never know when some crazy coyote is going to drop an anvil from the sky. And again, any animal with a catapult or TNT I am definitely calling the authorities. I can't even get my hands on one of those, I need to know where to get them.

And admittedly if I saw a coyote with roller skates and a rocket attached to the skates or their back, I am going to make a lot of money filming it and posting it all over the internet.

Thanks Idaho Fish and Game for the laugh. Love it.