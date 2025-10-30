Local law enforcement is tracking a threat on social media. People are attempting to organize a burglary and theft at a local grocery store. They plan to swarm the store like a plague of locusts and strip shelves bare, with the belief that police and store security can’t nab all of them at once. You may have seen videos like this on the web, from large cities. It may be coming to Idaho and the Mountain West. I’m told it’s a reaction to food stamp benefits ending before Saturday.

You Fed the People and Now They've Come Home

When you give people a government benefit, it becomes an expectation. Taking it away results in anger, and if people have come to believe they deserve a handout, they probably don’t care where it comes from. They become convinced the free lunch will always be there, and they don’t care who they take it from. Hungry people become a mob, and grocery stores are a rich target. Revolutions start this way.

Tom Wangeman is the Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party. He emailed me a potential way to defuse the crisis:

I think Sean Hannity had the best suggestion to help if SNAP benefits are delayed: donate to food banks, if we have the ability. Glenn Beck has said many times, "If we want the government to do less, we need to do more." Perhaps we can show that the Magic Valley does not need the Government to do what we can do ourselves.

This is Very Dangerous and Explosive

We’re at a possible inflection point in this country. Food riots are something we see in other countries. It’s how what became known as the Arab Spring began. Governments were toppled. Riots are just one rung below civil war.

