We used to call them food stamps. Then someone in government decided we needed a new brand name, because the program developed a scornful reputation among a large portion of the public. Now it’s called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. I haven’t noticed the majority of Americans adopting the deep-state branding. We still call it food stamps. Unless there’s a budget deal in Washington before Saturday, food stamp accounts won’t be filled to start November. 42 million Americans are being fed through the program. Well over ten percent of the population. In Idaho, 130,000 people are recipients, but our percentage of the population is just over six percent. New Mexico has 21 percent of its people on food stamps.

Accounts Could be Empty for a Full Week at Least

Idaho State Representative Ilana Rubel told us that even if there’s a last-minute deal, it’s going to take a week for the money to be released. She blames President Trump. He’s a Republican. She’s a Democrat.

However, she did say there are three food bank locations in the area where people can get some temporary food. The Jerome Community Kitchen, the Filer Pentecostal Church, and the College of Southern Idaho, but the latter is limited to students and staff.

You'll See Fewer Shoppers in the Aisles

People are no longer issued food stamps. They receive a nondescript debit card, and the account is filled. This saves them embarrassment at checkout. I’m refraining from a political statement here, but someone wrote me late in my show and said we’ll see a drop in business at some local grocery stores.