Idaho Gets Hotter And It Must Be Your Fault

I won’t deny Idaho has gotten warmer over the last 50 years. Anecdotal evidence from farmers and ranchers would back up the science. A story from the state’s largest newspaper shows a more than 3 degree increase in Boise over the last half-century. You can see the details by clicking here.

it does point out we need to account for several variables

Now let me offer a few thoughts. In some cities the location of the daily readings has changed. Sometimes often. I’m not suggesting it’s the case in Boise but it does point out we need to account for several variables.

Are there climate cycles? Did we have a stretch from 1940 to 1970 where the temperatures cooled? How accurate is the record from 150 years ago? How about 200 years ago?

This week I saw an editorial in an alternative news publication. The writer asked if Antarctica was warmer or colder 1-thousand years ago. The answer was warmer.

I’m not a climate denier. Climate changes. In the bigger picture, it has mostly been warming since the last ice age. For roughly 12-thousand years. The change birthed human civilization. Sudden cooling would be far more catastrophic for the species than gradual warming.