Idaho’s Dorothy Moon Talks Contentious Legislative Session

Picture by Bill Colley.

The longest session in Idaho State Legislative history has closed.  Maybe!  The House called a recess Wednesday before going home.  It means its members can return without a call from the Governor.  The Senate adjourned but because of the action in the other chamber, the Senate would return in a matter of days if the House returns.  The gamesmanship is impressive.   

She played a key role in blocking Critical Race Theory on campuses and in public schools.

State Representative Dorothy Moon of Challis has a district that is geographically massive.  It stretches from the Montana state line in the east to Oregon in the west.  She shares the 8th district with one Senator and a House counterpart.  For Idaho newcomers, there are 35 legislative districts.  Each has two members of the House and one in the Senate for a total of 105 people.

Moon joined us on Magic Valley This Morning, less than two full days after leaving Boise for the recess.  She’s a former schoolteacher and serves on the House Education Committee.  She played a key role in blocking Critical Race Theory on campuses and in public schools.  Legislation aimed at ending Marxist indoctrination sailed through both sides of the Capitol and then was signed by the Governor.

Otherwise, a lot of proposals were a bit more contentious.  She outlined some of the strife between the House and Senate and the House and Governor Brad Little.

The Governor is resting atop a large pile of fiat currency from Washington.  Most legislators want a say in how it’s going to be spent.  They would return to the Capitol to have a voice in how relief funds are used.

You can hear our conversation below at YouTube.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: bill colley, critical race theory, Governor Brad Little, idaho, mining, Property Taxes, rare earth minerals, Representative Dorothy Moon
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top