Idaho has Most Photographed Mountains in America

I prefer the Teton Range. I also acknowledge it’s shared with Wyoming and isn’t exclusively in Idaho. Heck, the best view may be on the east side and looking back west and you’ve got to be in Wyoming for that look. The most photographed range in Idaho is the Sawtooth. This according to Only in Your State. In fact, the Sawtooth Mountains appear to be the most photographed range in the entire country. Alaska may be weeping. I’ve a friend there and he won’t be happy with the news. He’s dyslexic and in Denali (insert how deeply offended you are here).

I’ve a friend near Seattle and for years he reminded me the east has nothing to compare to the peaks on this side of the country.

The most excitement I ever had in the Sawtooths was the day I saw a wolf for the first time in the wild. He darted across a road and seemed to be in a hurry. I’ve seen them in zoos, where they lollygag because someone is tossing them red meat. Sort of like a 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package.

Getting back to the mountains, I’ve a friend near Seattle and for years he reminded me the east has nothing to compare to the peaks on this side of the country. He’s right but I’ll offer a caveat. If you’re driving through a forest and all you can see are tall trees on both sides and trees ahead on a winding road, the experience is the same. The only difference is you don’t get pressure on your ears.

I tell friends back east they need to see true mountains here and they need to set aside several weeks to see several ranges. We just don’t want them moving here! Or only if they’re single women between the ages of 18 and 50.