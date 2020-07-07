Idaho Highway Blocked by Rock Slide to Reopen

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A highway closed off because of a rock slide several days ago will reopen on Wednesday near Riggins, Idaho.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, U.S. Highway 95 should open back up to traffic on July 8, once experts evaluate the area closed by a rock slide on July 3. ITD crews have been working on a temporary roadway around the slide area and will open to traffic between Riggins and Pollock. “Yesterday geotechnical professionals measured the slope to identify short-term options to get the highway safely open," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said in a prepared statement. “Today rock scalers will keep dislodging any loose material.”

The roadway will only be passable by day so the slope can be observed. Old Pollock Road has been closed as crews add gravel and install culverts in an effort to help the county repair it for local use and commuter travel; work will take about two days. Drivers planning on traveling in the area should check 511.idaho.gov, or download the app, check social media and pay attention to area signs for the latest information.

