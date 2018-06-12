Idaho is Tops in One Gun Study

Idahoans aren’t much afraid of anything. Maybe it’s because we’re armed to the teeth.

A new survey says Idahoans are also cool with guns in schools

A State Trooper once told me he just assumes everyone he pulls over with Idaho license plates is carrying. Since people are well aware a great many neighbors are packing it may explain the routinely low crime numbers the state receives compared with other parts of the country.

A new survey says Idahoans are also cool with guns in schools. Again, it’s considered a deterrent. A reporter at KSL in Utah stumbled across the survey and points out Idaho is the only state with a perfect score on the study’s index.

Now, keep in mind, the criteria for these studies can change. Some factors added could lower Idaho’s ranking or increase the ranking of another state.