Idaho Law Officers to Help Promote Railway Safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – “Operation Clear Track” will take place next Tuesday.

What’s “Operation Clear Track,” you ask? Good question.

According to Idaho State Police, one of the participating agencies, law enforcement officers in 48 states will be at railroad grade crossings that have a high number of vehicle and/or trespasser incidences. It is to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.

The event takes place during Rail Safety Week, and ISP said in a news release that Operation Clear Track “will be the largest single law enforcement railroad safety operation ever attempted throughout the U.S.”

"During ‘Operation Clear Track,’ ISP troopers will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing incident locations to hand out railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians and issue warnings and citations to violators. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness."