Idaho Legislative Preview with Rep. Maxine Bell

State Representative Maxine Bell appeared on Top Story with a legislative preview.

While some political observers believe it may be a quieter legislative session, the members of the House and Senate remind us there are some ongoing issues and some may well become urgent in the months ahead.

Representative Bell is one of the co-chairs of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. It could be said she’s one of the two most powerful people in the state, maybe even more so than the Governor. You can hear our conversation below: