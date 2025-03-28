Idaho Liberals Want to Know Your Kids

The liberals say Republicans are mean and hurt your feelings. Governor Brad Little has signed into law a bill that prohibits men with enhanced breasts from displaying them in public. If you click on this link, you’ll read that there’s an exception for breastfeeding, which isn’t a capability of biological males.

Idaho Democrats claim this interferes with free expression.

You know, a fellow was arrested in Twin Falls a few months ago as he pleasured himself in a grocery store parking lot. Is that free expression?

He’s not barred from the behavior in his own home. The same goes for guys with enhanced breasts.

The point in both cases is that you don’t need to share your proclivities with everyone else.

The bill also covers the bags you sometimes see hanging from the back of a truck or car. The bags that look like a guy’s private parts. These are usually dangled by some fellow compensating for something he lacks. The kind of guy who doesn’t bathe or wash his hair and thinks driving drunk is his rightful pursuit of happiness. Your kids don’t need to see this and believe it’s publicly acceptable.

It’s no different than the moron I saw on the road a few years ago. He had two stick people engaging in a sex act, with words that read it was how he made his family. Yeah, we all needed an explanation. My guess is you're paying for that man’s kids with their free lunches and Medicaid.

Liberals want control of your kids. The same people who claim they’re defending democracy don’t believe you know what’s right, and they long to sexualize your little ones.

I’ve got news for them. I’ll gladly wager that an overwhelming majority of Idahoans support the new law. How many liberals hold public office in Idaho? That’s real democracy at work.

Get our free mobile app