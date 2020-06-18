Idaho Locations For Garth Brooks One Night Only Drive In Concert

Garth Brooks announced last week that he would be doing a one night only concert that could be shown at over 300 drive in movie theaters in the country. Even though Twin Falls does not have a drive in anymore, there are places you can go to see it yourself that just might be worth the drive.

Seeing Garth Brooks live last year at ExtraMile Arena was an experience of a lifetime. Now you can see him on the big screen at these Idaho locations for one night only and there is no doubt it is going to be pretty epic:

Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive In in Hayden, Idaho

Sunset Auto-Vue Drive In in Grangeville, Idaho

Parma Drive In in Parma

Terrace Drive-in in Caldwell

B-Stage at BSU ExtraMile Arena in Boise

Teton Vu Drive-in in Rexburg

Motor-Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls

Spud Drive-in in Driggs

Idan-H Drive-in in Soda Springs

If you want to go down to Utah you can also catch the show at

Motor Vu Theatre in Tooele, Utah

Redwood Drive-in in West Valley, Utah

Basin Drive-In in Mount Pleasant Utah

The tickets are going to be $100 per vehicle, as long as everyone in your car has a seat belt you can try to fit as many people in your car for $100. Tickets don't go on sale until June 19th and tickets are expected to go fast.

For a full list of places that will be showing the concert click here or go to ticketmaster.com