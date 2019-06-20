Idaho Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Drug and Gun Crimes

(KLIX) – A 33-year-old Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes.

David William Fischer, 33, of Kuna was sentenced for possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of firearms, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a news release on Thursday.

Court records show that, according to the news release, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force and Anti-Crime Team in Our Neighborhoods were executing an arrest warrant for Fischer on Sept. 26, 2017, when officers discovered him in the Red Lion Hotel in downtown Boise.

After a 45-minute standoff, Fischer, a felon, was arrested without incident and found in possession of two handguns and around 42 grams of methamphetamine.

Fischer was found guilty on all charged counts in a two-day trial earlier this year, Davis said.