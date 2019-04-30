Jerome, Idaho – Idaho Milk Products says the expansion of its Jerome facility is underway and on track to be completed by August.

What that means, besides a larger milk production facility, is that additional jobs will be available, the company said on Tuesday.

The project includes an expanded warehouse, staff facilities, and a new research and development building that includes a pilot plant that will have customer facilities, meeting rooms, a homogenizer for yogurt applications and more.

“The project is proceeding as planned,” Vice President of Operations Dave Anderson said in a statement. “There are many moving parts to accomplish the process upgrade while maintaining our current milk throughput. The team has done an outstanding job working with contractors and all plant personnel to accomplish this.”

Once completed the company’s milk volume will increase from 3.4 million pounds a day to 4.4 million a day. The company also said about 30 additional positions will be created, growing the number of employees to around 180.

“We expect to be commissioning all process equipment in the second half of July and have the capability to be at full capacity by the first week in August,” Anderson said.