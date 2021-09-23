Idaho Most Wanted: Fugitive Robber With Violent History

Idaho police are searching for a convicted robber with a violent history. The individual violated the terms of parole, and has been wanted by state authorities since June 12, 2020.

Do you know the whereabouts of Christopher Michael Hastings? His criminal profile is available to view on the Idaho Department of Correction website. He is listed as a top 10 most wanted person in Idaho. Along with robbery, Hastings also has an aggravated battery conviction on his record, and is described as an individual who might possibly become violent.

Hastings has many tattoos, including the words "Blood And Honour" across his back. His right upper arm has a tattoo of the devil.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Michael Hastings, please call 208-658-2000.

