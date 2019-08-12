Idaho Motorcyclist Killed When Pickup Attempts to Cross Highway

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Caldwell man on a motorcycle was killed when he was hit by a small pickup early Monday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 6:51 a.m. 55-year-old Kenneth Olsen was headed west on State Highway 19 when he was hit by a 2002 Ford Ranger that exited a nearby factory and tried to cross the road. Olsen, who had been wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Medardo Rios, 58, of Nampa, was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.