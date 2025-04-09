Idaho Moves to Prevent Idiots from Graduating Schools

Maybe it’s just college kids.

They're Proud to Know Nothing

I came across a short video in my YouTube feed. It’s from the historian Victor Davis Hanson. He is a fellow at a conservative think tank established at Stanford University in California. The school has often been compared to the Ivy League back east, which is to say, it’s considered a prestigious place to get an education.

I didn’t say better. I graduated college from a small state college more than 40 years ago, and it was ranked as a better place to get an education than many big-name schools. The ranking was because we had a rigorous humanities program where we studied the classics, which happens to be Hanson’s background. We couldn’t graduate without the humanities portion of our education.

When I listen to Hanson describe the idiots he encounters among the students, it makes me wonder where we went wrong and how we’re going to compete in the future. This is one reason many people don’t send their kids off to college anymore.

Idaho is Taking Positive Action

I was gratified this past state legislative session in Boise when legislators moved ahead on plans to have more civics education in our public schools. This had been the cornerstone goal of former State Senator Jim Patrick, who was as disappointed as Hanson in what he observed with our young people.

You can’t be a good citizen if you don’t know the bedrock of our constitutional republic. Too many educators have decided we should instead focus on telling everyone they’re a victim and entitled to compensation.

We’ve lost two, maybe three, generations to the woke mob. Now it’s time to end the bleeding.

