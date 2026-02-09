Imagine you could soon lose your gun rights in exchange for a balanced budget.

But, hey, they took away the rainbow flags! Pay no attention to your constitutional liberties being snatched next. The vote by the Idaho House of Representatives to call for a Convention of the States (Article V) had to be delayed for a day. Some representatives who planned to vote no were promised sacks of campaign cash to switch their votes. Wave money in their faces, and they begin to drool. The cash will buy countless postcards that will fill your mailbox and tell you that Legislator Smith defended our “great way of life” by slapping homosexuals or some other issue meant to entertain and distract.

In case you didn’t know, it came down to one vote. One proxy filling in for a representative on medical leave could’ve turned the tide, but he was required to cast the vote for the absent legislator, who was a yes man. The Senate, which, in my opinion, is even more establishmentarian, is expected to go along with a proposed convention, which the governor favors.

There’s an Earned Lack of Trust in Government

We’ve been given assurances there won’t be a runaway convention if it’s convened (I believe we need an additional five states). The thing is, the wording of Article V doesn’t specify convention rules:

The Congress, whenever two thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution, or, on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which, in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress; provided that no amendment which may be made before the year one thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any manner affect the first and fourth clauses in the ninth section of the first article; and that no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.

They're Putting the Cart Before the Horse

California has 20 times the population of Idaho. Does the Golden State get 20 times the number of Idaho delegates? If the mission is to force a balanced budget amendment on Congress, okay, but what if the delegates decide they want to tidy up other concerns? Perhaps the dominant faction believes the rights to assembly, religion, and to bear arms are anachronisms. Who’ll be the delegates? The same scoundrels who were purchased with a few pieces of silver? We’ve opened Pandora’s Box.

I do have some hope. I’m reading the reaction on social media. While I’m aware that numerous blowhards make a lot of noise on Facebook, the anger appears genuine, widespread, and deep. Remember, the vote on porn in libraries toppled a few well-known names two years ago. This looks to be an even bigger revolt. And has sprouted in less than 24 hours. I acknowledge there were some votes for the convention from legislators who genuinely believe it’s needed, but those who switched in the dark of night offer a window into their dark souls. The Article V vote could be the defining event of the session, and some heads could roll. Just remember, many of the same people thought it was fine to ignore your God-given liberties during COVID. They’re still at it.

There’s a bigger lesson here: Put not your trust in princes…

A similar version of this story appeared at Substack.