Idaho Nuclear Test Facility Comes Back to Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A nuclear fuels test facility in Idaho has resumed operation after being on standby for more than 20 years. This week the U.S. Department of Energy announced experimental texting at the Idaho National Laboratory's Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT) has resumed. The site is designed to test nuclear reactor fuels and materials in extreme situations. “The Department of Energy’s decision to restore transient testing capability at INL is part of our efforts to revitalize the nation’s nuclear energy capacity,” said Ed McGinnis, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy in a prepared statement. “By investing in innovative fuel cycle infrastructure, we can advance nuclear as a key source of clean, resilient power and maintain U.S. leadership in developing advanced nuclear technologies.” Officials say the project to get the TREAT facility up and going again was done a year earlier than expected and $20 million below estimated costs. Experiments at TREAT should begin in 2018.