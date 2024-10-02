Idaho Wind Turbines are Suddenly Obsolete and Useless

The liberals’ dream of planting wind turbines and solar farms across Idaho will collapse if Donald Trump is elected President.

But let’s say we get the horror show of a Harris presidency. Will we see more turbines and solar panels in southern Idaho? Maybe not. From an efficiency standpoint, these are technologies depending on the weather. Then doesn’t always shine and sometimes the wind doesn’t blow.

But nuclear works 24/7. Idaho National Laboratory is working in conjunction with private concerns to develop small modular reactors. I came across a story at East Idaho News that suggests the effort is paying off. The link is here.

Seven of the tiny reactors are expected to power all of Idaho Falls by the end of the decade. Each reactor can be fitted in a space the size of a garage!

The footprint is miniscule compared to wind and solar farms.

Why isn’t there more interest in the far more efficient solution? This link mentions the subsidies denied to nuclear, whereas wind and solar are propped up by your tax dollars. Because liberals like the latter and have always despised the former.

I’ve often said that many people in the wind and solar camps also donate generously to the campaigns of green politicians. The circle is completed. Those companies get your money. Their buddies in government get a cut in campaign donations, and the politicians get reelected. Green energy is a scam. You’re being played. We’re getting obsolete and unsightly and inefficient technology.

Change the government in Washington, and we have a brighter future.

