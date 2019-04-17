Idaho Nurse Sentenced in Controlled Substance Case

(KLIX) – A Boise nurse has been sentenced for obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

Jennifer L. Fanopoulos, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation for the crime, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Information from Davis’s office said that according to court records, Fanopoulos was employed as a registered nurse at a Boise hospital, where she had access to a system that monitored the distribution and management of prescription medications, including controlled substances.

On at least 28 occasions, Fanopoulos accessed the machine and removed fentanyl 100mcg/2mL vials by falsifying and manipulating information in the system, Davis said.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration led Tactical Diversion Squad, comprised of various agencies. Fanopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 2018.