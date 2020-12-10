Idaho Opts Out of Joining Texas Election Challenge

Lawrence Wasden opted out. His counterparts in 17 other states opted in. They’ve joined the effort by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to bring about a potential reversal of four states Joe Biden supposedly won. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia. Wasden is Idaho’s A.G. He doesn’t believe the challenge has a snowball’s chance in Hades of changing the outcome of the Presidential Election. Meanwhile, A.G.’s in neighboring Utah and Montana sided with Texas. From Texas at the southern border to North Dakota on the Canadian border, there is a solid line of states joining Paxton.

One stumbling block is some of the 17 complainants are in states where the same thing happened.

The plaintiffs argue the four states in question changed election procedures in violation of rules put in place by the four state legislatures.

Wasden must have been getting an incredible amount of feedback. A fellow told me he telephoned the A.G.’s Boise office and the mailbox was full.

Even some Republicans (and one is a notorious member of the 2016 Never Trump cabal) claim Paxton is simply trying to obtain a pardon from the current President. Paxton is facing some legal troubles of his own in his home state. I’m not quite so sure Paxton is looking for a quid pro quo. It’s quite possible he’s responding to his constituents. An overwhelming number believe the election was tainted by fraud. Even some of the Never Trump cretins believe the same. They simply argue it’s so diffuse the case is a difficult one to prove.