Idaho Pastors Appalled By New York Infanticide Law

A nation sacrificing children on the altar of political correctness is pagan. It’s the road to ruin. The end of civilization and the path to hell. New York State now allows abortion up until due date. Several other blue states are now plotting the same attack on the unborn.

This week on Pastors Roundtable we got reaction from three local pastors.

We also spoke about the definition of Christian. This because some entertainers who wear very few clothes have taken to attacking professed church going Christians as being anything but faithful.

In Texas some legislators are proposing laws that would silence traditional Christian beliefs in the public square. Many of us no longer recognize the land we grew up in and in many cases some churches are no longer biblical. You can hear our discussion by clicking here or below.

The pastors on our program aren’t selling out to political correctness and modernism. Hope remains when there are still voices willing to defend God and godly behavior.