Mike Simpson’s Dam Snake River Idea Keeps Getting Worse

Mike Simpson is on the hot seat Monday. The Idaho Representative is meeting with local county commissioners at 1:00 o’clock in the afternoon to discuss his scheme for removal of four dams on the lower Snake River. Simpson’s proposal has caused many of his fellow Republicans to censure him, including the Twin Falls County GOP Committee. It was a unanimous vote.

The Twin Falls County Commission will offer details of the meeting just after 7:00 o’clock Tuesday on Magic Valley This Morning.

Many of you may have received a pricey and glossy mailing last week from Simpson. He briefly explains his plan to remove the dams as an attempt to stave off lawsuits from environmentalists. He claims his idea is the best deal Idaho farmers and ranchers can get. He’s also asking for public comment. The environmentalists argue we need to restore salmon runs.

Do you believe he may have miscalculated public support? If he’s not planning on retiring at the end of this term I know two state legislators willing to primary. They’re telling me they’re simply waiting to see who else has an interest.

The one name I’m told who would surely defeat Simpson is fellow Republican Scott Bedke. Currently serving as Speaker of the Idaho House, the Speaker tells me he’s not interested. At the same time he has become a regular on my program. Even some of his opponents within his own party tell me he knows more about water issues than anyone currently serving in political office. I don’t doubt the claim.

Simpson’s effort appears to me as quixotic. The mailing suggests there are other means for storing and providing water to our farms, ranches and growing population. And if I won a lottery all my bills will be paid. If being the key word.