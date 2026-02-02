A few months ago, a far-right extremist showed up in the radio station’s lobby. He told our general manager he planned to organize a boycott because I wouldn’t carry the water for his political faction. Then he vanished, along with his threat. It’s possible he’s being well cared for and limited today because he’s wearing a straitjacket.

They Could Caucus in an Old Phone Booth

Last week, a member of the tiny liberal minority in Twin Falls made the same threat. My first radio job was 40 years ago. My first talk show was in 1994, and aside from some moves between cities, I’ve been hosting talk radio for over 20 years on a full-time basis. If I had a dollar for every time someone told me they were organizing a boycott or would never listen again, I could have retired in 2007. The most amusing ones are the guys who say they’ll never listen again, and then two weeks later, they comment about a subject on the program. Do you really believe you’re the first people to say these things?

As for the liberals demanding Jill and Kelly return, the latter would be in agreement with me. The former has a minimal fraction of the audience. What gives anyone the impression that Southern Idaho, or any of Idaho, is a liberal bastion? Grant Loebs has cited a statistic that 85 percent of all elective offices in the state are held by Republicans, and if party affiliation had to be stated in local races, the number would be higher. A whopping 90 of 105 state legislative seats are held by the GOP. So, when it comes to threats, whose army?

The Canyon Ridge ICE Walkout was a Disaster

The latest inflated bluster followed the Canyon Ridge Children’s Crusade, where students looking for a party instead of learning marched and shouted and made absolutely no difference in politics. Additional statistics show that when they reach 18, most won’t show up and vote.

And what do they believe they’re supporting? A story in the Wall Street Journal makes it plain. Liberals need amnesty for illegal aliens because they need potential voters as they lose congressional seats to conservative states. The piece is behind a paywall, and as it’s possible a lot of public school students can’t read, why bother when you can skip school and virtue signal?