Idaho Ranked in the Best and Worst Early Education Systems

With back-to-school here WalletHub just ranked the best and worst early education systems. Where did Idaho rank?

Early education is becoming more stressed as an importance and with that in mind, what does the country's early education systems look like? Using access rank, quality rank, and resources and economic support rank. Idaho did not receive good marks in this subject. This is a concern as we ranked at #41, so fairly low on the list. Our highest ranking was 25 and that was for quality of our early educational system. We did rank the last in the country for 3 and 4 year olds enrolled in pre-k education.

There is always talk on how we can improve the education system, with information like that we need to make some changes. This is a great guide for families in the area and also people in the country looking to move to that perfect spot for the kids.