Idaho Soldier Killed in Iraq

(KLIX)-An Idaho soldier was killed Tuesday in a noncombat incident while touring in Iraq.

According to the Department of Defense, Spc. Michael Osorio, 20, died in Taji Iraq, an area north of the capital Baghdad, and was part of the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Osorio is from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, about 30 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Osorio was serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve , a mission aimed at defeating the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria with regional partners, according to the Department of Defense.

The Associated Press reports this was Osorio's first tour, he was working as an intelligence analyst.