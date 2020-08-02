Idaho State Police: Man Hit and Killed after Stepping Out of SUV

DOVER, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor in a deadly pedestrian involved accident in northern Idaho Friday night.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the incident at around 10:20 p.m. Friday when 41-year-old Kraige Peine, of Sagle, was struck by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SUV that he'd gotten out of moments before on July 31. ISP said in a statement Saturday that Peine was a passenger in the SUV being driven by 47-year-old Frythe Peine, who was headed down a street near Dover.

Police say the two had gotten into a verbal argument when Kraig got out of the SUV and began walking while Frythe drove on. Eventually Frythe turned around and went back to pickup Kraig, but didn't see him in the roadway and hit him with the SUV. ISP said the incident is still under investigation.