CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian walking in the roadway was struck and killed by a semi-truck early Friday morning in Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at milepost 26 on Interstate 84. A Freightliner headed west had hit the person walking in the roadway. The person has not been identified.

ISP is still investigating the fatality.

Get our free mobile app