Idaho Taxes are Actually Quite Low

“It’s all relative,” is a phrase an old college roommate often used. Over the last couple of years there has been some serious anger in Idaho over rising property assessments. We should remind everyone assessment doesn’t always mean a big tax increase but, still. It makes people worry.

I’ve only ever met a very few people telling me they wanted to pay more in taxes and I think they were just being annoying.

There was a meeting a few days ago of the commission tasked with finding some solutions. We’ve been told there isn’t a one-size fits all remedy statewide. For instance, some rural counties haven’t seen the pressure on the housing market. Then you have the Treasure Valley and to a lesser extent, the Magic Valley, where we’ve seen housing values skyrocket.

And, yet. It’s all relative. It could be worse. A commission member posted this link over the weekend. Now, the story is 18 months old but it isn’t likely much has changed. Idaho is in the bottom ten when it comes to property tax collections. The distance from the lowest to number ten may only be a few dollars at that level.

A year ago I saw another one of these compilations and it pegged Idaho’s overall tax burden as 7th lowest in the nation.

Does it make you feel any better? Probably not. In other words, liberals don't like it when we want our taxes cut because it impacts programs liberals like.

I expect to pay some taxes. I like paved streets and I don’t like potholes. I like the idea a firefighter will come if my house is burning. Or a policeman if a neighbor is breaking in at midnight.

In the future, we’re going to have to make some serious decisions about the role of government. Simply because as another old friend would say, “You can’t squeeze blood from a turnip”.