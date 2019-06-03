Idaho Transportation Department Changes District Engineers

(KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) said changes will take place over the next few months with district engineering positions at three of its regional offices, including the Magic Valley office in Shoshone.

Jesse Barrus, formerly of District 6, will lead district engineering at the Region 4 or Magic Valley office. Devin Rigby will retire this month after 22 years at the helm. Todd Hubbard, who has been the Plans and Engineering Services manager for 10 years in District 4, will take over in District 5 in mid-July, according to a newsletter by the department, which explains the other changes taking place.

"I had two primary goals for this selection process, which I believe we met with our new DEs,” ITD Chief Operating Officer Travis McGrath explained. “The first was to provide each district with a capable leader and a good culture fit. The second was to maintain a good balance of ITD experience and forward-thinking capability on our statewide teams - the Highways Leadership Team (HILT) and SLT."

He also said of the outgoing district engineers:

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to the outgoing District Engineers. They all served their employees and ITD with distinction, and I am grateful for their support during my first two years at ITD.”