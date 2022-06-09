IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and a teenager was injured in a wrong-way crash near Roberts on Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, a 35-year-old man in a Chevrolet pickup got on the I-15 headed the wrong direction in the northbound lanes and crashed with a GMC pickup driven by a teenager. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, he was from Idaho Falls. The GMC ended up on its roof requiring the teen be extricated by emergency crews and taken to a local hospital. The crash blocked northbound traffic for more than two hours. ISP is investigating the crash.

