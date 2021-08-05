Idaho Truckers: Beware the “Lot Lizards”

I now know a “lot lizard” isn’t a salamander skittering across asphalt on a hot day. It’s a woman selling her body at a truck stop. This was shared with me by a man who ministers to truck drivers. When I was a boy I believe the women were also called Truck Stop Annie’s. He shared the details with us today during a commercial break during Pastors Round Table. The show airs Thursday mornings between 9 and 10:00 o’clock on Newsradio 96.1 FM and Newsradio 1310 KLIX. Bill Blackmon was visiting Twin Falls and dropped in to share details of a ministry that now works worldwide.

It began 40 years ago in Georgia and then spread across North America and then to the other side of the Atlantic. Blackmon owned a small trucking company in the 1990s when he contacted the founder of the ministries and soon was heavily involved in the effort to save souls on the road and to also preach to and pray with those already saved.

While he was speaking with us live, I received a message from a friend. He drives trucks all over the west while shipping cattle. He explained he often stops and shares his own testimony with others. These gatherings are often organized impromptu as drivers chat over their CB radios (I didn’t realize in the smartphone era there were still people on citizens band!)

You can hear our conversation with Bill Blackmon below. He shared the story about the lot lizards when I told him about going out on the truck with an uncle when I was 13-years-old. I was stunned by some of what I witnessed. Christian truck drivers have signs on their rigs telling the women selling their wares there isn’t any interest.

Traveler’s Oasis is our location for the ministry in Twin Falls but is currently being renovated.