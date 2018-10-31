Idaho Vlogger Captures Beauty Of Yellowstone (Must Watch)

We have shown videos by Hey Arnel several times. This time, he captures Yellowstone National Park in all it's natural glory. You don't want to miss this beauty.

I have been to Yellowstone one time and I was in awe the entire visit. This video shows some highlights and is going to make you want to jump in the car and go right now.



(Disclaimer: no he didn't get attacked by a bear)

Nature is the closest thing we will ever get to witnessing perfection.