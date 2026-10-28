Did you know that God has designated someone to lead you in Boise? I came across what looks to be an obscure podcast that hosted Jerome County’s Lyle Johnstone. He’s the Republican nominee for Idaho State Representative in District 26 B. When you open the link for the podcast, you’ll see a logo in the upper right corner, and it references God’s Chosen. Is that a specific label being applied to Johnstone, a man whom I’ve heard use Yahweh instead of God? A long time has passed since I last talked to him, but when it comes to Christian nationalism, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck (and he surely sounds like a famous Disney character), then I can deduce he's a threat to individual liberty. Specifically, one of the five liberties guaranteed in the First Amendment: freedom of religion.

Are They of God or Something More Sinister?

His supporters are few, but make up for the weakness by being loud and screaming at anyone who gets in their path. From my perspective, that approach suggests they’re not backed by the Lord, but by some darker force. Why would anyone in their right mind support this guy? In the vernacular (they’ll have to look up the word), these people are nuts!

Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine Counties Will Decide Between Heaven and Hell

I don’t live in the district, and it’s easy to say he’s not my problem, but legislators in Boise ultimately represent all of us. We’ve had some dandies in office, but outright kook-a-loos are rare finds. His opponent is a mild-mannered retired history professor. If you can’t bring yourself to vote for a Democrat, are you willing to leave the line blank? Or do you fear some heavenly wrath if you don’t fill the circle on the ballot for the Chosen One?