Idaho Wolf Sanctuary Brings People Up Close & Personal

Wolves are easily one of the most feared and misunderstood animals wandering the planet. They are also often vilified in motion pictures, but there is a wolf sanctuary in Idaho that has been showing a different side to these amazing creatures for almost 30 years.

If you spend a good amount of time outdoors camping in the Sawtooth Mountains, odds are you've heard the late night howls in the surrounding woods. It's definitely one of those experiences that stops you in your tracks, or causes you to lie awake in your sleeping bag for a while. It's one my favorite things about spending a night in the forest.

I think wolves get a bad rap. Sure, they can be deadly animals, but so can a rockfish or a dart frog. Wolves--just like most wild animals--are just like us, and have to do what they can to survive, only they don't have the luxury of starting a fire for warmth or heading to the local market for groceries.

In Cololalla, Idaho, Wolf People have been raising and caring for these animals since 1993. Apparently, people travel from all over the world for the opportunity to interact with wolves. A rule was created a few years back that doesn't allow for direct contact with them, but visitors can still get to within inches of these marvelous animals.

Cololalla is located in northern Idaho, approximately 600 miles from Twin Falls.