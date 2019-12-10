Idahoan & Cowboys Star To Host Boise Youth Summer Skills Camp

A former Boise State University star and current linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys has announced his plans to host a boys and girls summer football camp this June.

Leighton Vander Esch, who played for Boise State from 2015 to 2017 and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, will be holding a youth summer football skills camp on June 20, 2020, in the city of Boise, according to recent information provided by idahonews.com.

Leighton is a native of Riggins, Idaho, and was an exceptional college player with the Broncos, having earned numerous honors, including Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, and finishing his career at BSU with close to 200 tackles over 31 games.

Vander Esch was picked by the Dallas Cowboys at the outside linebacker position with the 19th selection in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year-deal worth $11 million. A neck injury has kept him sidelined for the better part of this year.

He will host two camps in the summer of 2020. The first being a May 16 camp in Texas, followed by the Boise date in June. The camp is open to boys and girls ages six to 16, and all participants will receive a camp t-shirt, tote bag and other items. Those interested in having a child attend, can click here for further details.

Vander Esch had a banner rookie year with Dallas, intercepting a pass twice, and totaling 140 tackles in 16 games. He was injured in week nine this season, and isn't expected to return until next year.