Idahoans to Vote by Mail for May Primary

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-All Idahoans will be voting from home for the May 19 primary by absentee ballot out of precaution due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Secretary of State Lawrence Denney and Gov. Brad Little made the decision with a proclamation to hold the upcoming primaries by mail-in absentee ballots.

Eligible voters will have to request a ballot in order to vote in the May primary. The Secretary Denney said once voters get the ballot they can fill it out and return it using the pre-addressed envelopes. In the coming days voters will get request forms in the mail to get an absentee ballot, “We will be sending an absentee ballot request to every registered voter that has NOT already requested a ballot for May, so if you can’t access IdahoVotes.gov, you don’t need to worry,” says Secretary Lawerence Denney said in a prepared statement. “We will send you a request form to your registered address by mail in the next roughly 10-14 days.”

Secretary Denney and Gov. Little determined holding in-person voting in May wouldn't be safe for voters as COVID-19 numbers grow in Idaho. Originally the secretary had asked the governor to push back elections at least a month, but Gov. Little decided to move forward with the May primary.

Voters can also go online to request a absentee ballot at idahovotes.gov, or contact your local county clerks office.

See proclamation below:

proclamation_elections_040120