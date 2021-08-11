Idaho’s Goldbug Hot Spring Is A Natural Paradise, If You Can Find It

Goldbug Hot Springs is near Salmon Idaho and in order to get there it is a slightly difficult hike but man does it look totally worth it. If you are able to find the hot spring you will definitely want to take a dip.

According to the visit Idaho website, the best time to go check it out is actually fall, which is really right around the corner. That alone is scary. Anyway, if you want to check it out during the fall the warm water makes the relaxation after a fairly rough hike even better.

The hike is really not too long. 2 miles one way, 4 miles round trip. The hike in is a bit of a climb, you will travel 1,350 feet. If you are hiking, look for a V shape cut in the mountain ridge and that is where you are headed. So it can be a little difficult to find if you don't know what you're looking for.

The site says you know you are close when you hit a stair section. The climb itself up the stairs is pretty long but worth it. The views are absolutely amazing and I definitely want to put this on my fall trip list.

I know people get upset when these treasures are shared, that is why I am not giving an exact location. If you can find it you will enjoy it. And remember, pack it in, pack it out and respect the land. We want our treasures to stay treasures.

