I received this delightful note in Monday's email messages:

'Bussed in rent a mob?? Nice misinformation maggot. Does it occur to you that not everyone is an inbred domestic terrorist traitor like yourself?? This kind of misinformation leads to senators being shot. You have been reported to the FBI. Please MAGA and kill your self ASAP!!! 🖕🖕True Americans'

The Kooks in the Woodwork

I figure the guy dictated it to someone with rudimentary writing skills. He referenced a piece I wrote about the liberal mob that descended on the Twin Falls County Courthouse last Saturday. You know, the crowd that virtue signals and claims to be peaceful.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

This one doesn't necessarily fit the profile. I looked him up on Facebook. He went to high school in Jerome. It's not exactly a hotbed of liberalism. I guess that alcohol or drugs may have fueled his email rant. Or a mix of both.

Several people suggested I save the message. I did even more. I shared it with local law enforcement. "He's known to police" is a phrase you often hear about the mentally unstable.

There are More Than a few of These Types

In another week, it'll be another nut case.

I shared the concerns of man with local law enforcement. I’m not very worried about the FBI visiting me. The Deputy Director’s old radio show was carried on my station. I looked up the sender online. I gathered there are two four-letter words he doesn’t know: Work and soap!

They live among us, even in a place like deep red Idaho.

